Tom Holland cried after new trailer for No Way Home

Last night the second trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and obviously the fans had all kinds of mixed reactions. Many longed for Sony and Marvel finally confirm the participation of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, but it seems they are saving the surprise for the full movie. Well, in the face of all these reactions, Tom holland He came out on stage and couldn’t hold back his tears.

Before this trailer was released to the general public, some lucky fans had the opportunity to attend an event in Los Angeles California where they could see this preview in advance. Holland He was present during the show, and after seeing the reactions that the fans had, he burst into tears on stage.

Tom Holland is in tears reacting to the #SpiderMan: No Way Home trailer. pic.twitter.com/sPrBeFz3kY – Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) November 17, 2021

This movie is particularly emotional for Holland, since in an interview, the actor described it as “the closing for the Homecoming trilogy”, saying that many ends will be tied and that he will say goodbye to certain characters.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters next December 17.

Editor’s note: The truth is that the situation of Spider-Man is quite complicated by the issue of the alliance between Sony and Marvel. We don’t know how long the character will stay in the MCU, but hopefully he will be for a long time.

Via: ComicBook