Following the box office success of Spider-Man: No way home, with a sold out pre-sale and its passage towards being the highest grossing film of 2021, the future of Tom Holland within the projects that Sony and Marvel are developing together has not yet been resolved. During the last weeks, different versions have circulated in relation to the possibility of a fourth film about Peter Parker starring him.

Apparently this is still being discussed. This can be intuited from information shared by ComicBook, Medium in which part of the context in which the negotiation between Tom Holland, Sony and Marvel is found in relation to the character of Spider-Man and a fourth film is discussed. In the note, signed by Cameron Bonomolo, an authoritative voice on the matter is quoted. This is the president of Sony Pictures, Tom Rothman, who provided key information about the possible future of the actor.

Broadly speaking, the scenario is as follows: Sony and Marvel are bound by agreement to generate at least one more movie. However, Ton Holland says that he is not bound, by some kind of contract, to play the character again. To this is added another detail: Tom Holland is developing various projects related to Sony. One of them, about which there are already images, is Uncharted, the video game adaptation.

Tom Holland, the future of Spider-Man

in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

and the Tom Rothman reveal

A few days ago, Tom Holland commented to The Hollywood Reporter:

“Honestly, I don’t know the answer to my future within Spider-Man. There have been conversations about the future of Spider-Man. If it will be with me, I’m not quite sure yet. Maybe I’m a producer or something, I don’t know. But I do know that I love this character and would be sad to say goodbye, but I have basically accomplished everything I wanted to achieve as Peter Parker. “

Those comments were joined by others from Amy Pascal, a Sony producer, and Kevin Feige, Marvel’s creative director, on a possible fourth Spider-Man movie. It was in this context that Tom Rothman appeared. The Sony executive confirmed to ComicBook which, as Holland thinks, maybe Don’t star in the fourth Spider-Man movie but join the production team.

As it is, only time will tell how this plot linked to one of the most important films of 2021 is resolved, Spider-Man: No way home, within one of the most significant pop culture spaces in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.