Tom Holland confirms Fred Astaire in next Sony movie

Spider-Man star Tom Holland will trade cobwebs for dancing shoes.

That’s right, the young 25-year-old actor officially confirmed this Sunday, December 5 at night in the United States that he will play the actor, dancer and singer Fred Astaire in an upcoming biographical film produced by Sony.

Something had started to be rumored when producer Amy Pascal had joked on social media that she liked Holland as Astaire, as well as a new trilogy in the Spider-Man saga.

However, the subject had not been discussed further.

Holland is in the center of the scene these days due to the success of the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the last film of the arachnid that opens next week.

In an interview this Sunday with the AP news agency, during precisely a promotional event for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland officially said that he will “dress” as Astaire, a project “which is in its first stage,” he clarified. .

Holland also said that he has not read any of the script, the one that received production just seven days ago.

Holland saw Fred Astaire’s script on FaceTime

Holland said Pascal already has the script and that “through FaceTime from the bathroom” already showed it to him.

“We had a lovely FaceTime, but I’ll be playing Fred Astaire,” she added with a laugh.

Holland knows dance: he began his acting career in the London theater, when he played the protagonist of “Billy Elliot the Musical on the West End”, back in 2008 ..

She was also the star of the 2017 video clip “Lip Sync Battle,” where she sang and danced to a mix of songs, including Rihanna’s “Singing in the Rain” and “Umbrella.”

Considered one of the greatest popular music dancers of all time, Astaire was the star of more than three dozen films. He worked on Broadway for more than 50 years.

The Holland film is not the only one related to Astaire. Jamie Bell (who also played Billy Elliot, but in the 2000 film) will play Astaire in an Amazon Studios / Automatik film.

The global premiere of Spider-Man No Way Home is scheduled for December 17 in most parts of the world. In Mexico, meanwhile, it will be before. Initially it was going to be on December 16, but it was advanced to the 15th.