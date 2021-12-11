For some time they have said that Tom Holland will make a new Spider-Man trilogy in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

It seems that the relationship between Disney Y Sony It can not be better. Therefore, it is normal that they want to use more times when Spider-man from Tom holland in Marvel studios and other characters come to this Cinematic Universe as Venom from Tom hardy.

Now, Tom holland is promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home, but he also talks about his future in the saga, the possibility of making a new trilogy and some cameo for other films:

«Yes, that is not accurate at all. The new deal that was struck was this understanding between the two studios that if Marvel Studios wanted him to appear in one of their movies, then it would be an open conversation. I don’t think everything is so black and white. I have a three-movie deal with Marvel and a three-movie deal with Sony.

“It’s just this open conversation and open dialogue between Mr. Iger and Mr. Rothman.”

These may be your next five movies:

Tom holland has already participated in 6 films of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, since we have seen it in Captain America: Civil War (2016), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and now we can see it in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

In the coming years he will release a new trilogy where they will show us the university years of Peter parker. Therefore, these three films will have a different tone, will be a little more adult and may introduce new characters that we have not seen so far in Marvel studios What Gwen stacy or Norman osborn. What’s more, Tom holland will face Tom hardy in Venom 3, something that will undoubtedly be epic.

Finally, he will lead the Avengers in a new team movie. By all rumors, it could do Secret wars, a shocking event with which Tom holland would say goodbye to the character and could give the relief to Miles Morales.

While we wait for them to reveal all the plans he has for Spider-man, we can see the movies of Marvel studios in which it participates Tom holland