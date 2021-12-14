It’s been a rough few months for Tom Holland as there has been a lot of pressure for Spider-Man: No Road Home to be as big as people hope. And the moment of truth has already arrived!

Although we have been seeing Tom holland What Spider-man since 2016 and has appeared in many films by Marvel studios becoming a world star, it must be remembered that he is only a 25-year-old (June 1, 1996). Therefore, after a few very intense months promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home and avoiding all the questions that were asked about the story, the moment of emotion has arrived. So he couldn’t hold back the tears after people applauded him for his spectacular performance in the movie where he again plays Peter parker.

Tom Holland is brought to tears after the screening of #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/4miS4ckUZG December 14, 2021

Tom holland you do not have to fear anything, since the first reviews are awesome. Although they are already unveiling the first SPOILERS that you can read in this link.

What is the movie about?

Spider-Man: No Way Home will continue the events of Far from home (2019), on that occasion Peter Parker (Tom Holland) saved the city of London from Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal)But that has caused him a lot of problems. Since his true identity will be revealed and his life will change radically. So it only occurs to him to ask for help from the Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to use one of his spells, but chaos will take hold of the situation and they will have to face very interesting villains.

The film is directed by Jon Watts and has a spectacular cast led by Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Zendaya as MJ, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Alfred Molina as Otto. Octavius ​​/ Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn / Green Goblin, JK Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, and Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon / Electro.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be released on December 16, 2021. The rest of the deliveries of Marvel studios where it appears Tom holland can be seen in Disney plus.