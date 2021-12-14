Tom Holland begs fans not to spoil him

The moment that many had been waiting for, and dreading, has finally arrived. Yesterday, December 13, was the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which means that there are already opinions, comments and, yes, spoilers circulating on the internet. While Marvel and Sony can’t do something about it, The actors in this film expect people to be civilized, and not spoil the surprises that this film harbors.

A video was recently posted where Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, they ask people to please do not spoil Spider-Man: No Way Home for the next few days. Along with this, we also see a funny appearance by Jaime Foxx.

The inclusion of the Electro actor at the end is especially hilarious considering that he was the one who started all the rumors about the Spider-Verse. Spider-Man: No Way Home It will hit theaters on December 15, 2021, but you better be careful, as the press functions are already underway.

If you don’t want to spoil yourself, here’s how you can block inappropriate comments on social media. Similarly, No way home includes a move taken from the Insomniac Games game.

Editor’s Note:

This is quite a difficult period. Yes or yes, the spoilers will begin to circulate throughout today and tomorrow, something that will only increase as time passes. The only effective solution is to simply walk away from the internet until you see this movie.

Via: Sony