During a new video, Tom Holland and Zendaya discussed the surprise comebacks that took place in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home it finally hit theaters after so much waiting. Fans around the world could already enjoy this new installment, which stars Tom Holland. For months, it was confirmed that the story of this production would focus on the multiverse. In this way, the previews showed the return of different villains, which were part of the franchises starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Watch out, spoilers! However, so far it had not been confirmed whether Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would be part of Spider-Man: No Way Home. After so much speculation and theories, it was finally revealed that both performers were part of the new story. In a recent interview with Marvel, Tom Holland and Zendaya talked about some of the major cameos, starting with how amazing Tobey was on set. “We have so many little inside jokes that came from working with him. Man, it was so much fun. I was really excited to be back. You could tell she really meant a lot to him. Him putting the suit back on. Getting back together. It was incredible”, commented Holland.

Great team work

In regards to Andrew Garfield, Zendaya noted “handsome” which was seeing all three actors together and connecting with each other through a shared character. “[Tobey, Andrew y Tom] they care deeply about the characters. It was so beautiful to see all of you connect in that and to be able to talk to each other about such a special experience that very few people have been able to put on the suit. It was great to see how much you guys really cared and supported each other. It was really sweet.

While Maguire and Garfield were two of the biggest cameos, Spider-Man: No Way Home featured other appearances that licked fans crazy. For example, the long-awaited return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil. “We had a lot of fun working with Charlie.”Holland said. “It’s really interesting to do a scene between two superheroes that isn’t really superhero at all. Other than the bite when he grabs the brick. It was incredible”. The movie has already become a huge success.

Have you already seen Spider-man: No way home?