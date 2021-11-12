Actor Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe and is already thinking about the future of the character.

We have been able to see Tom holland What Peter parker on Captain America: Civil War (2016), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). In addition, it will now premiere Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), but hopefully soon he returns to character and can face Venom and other villains of Marvel studios.

In a recent interview, Tom holland has made it clear that his time as Spider-man it will have an end and will help its substitute.

“When they hire the boy from Spider-Man to replace me, either next year or in five years, I will take it upon himself to teach them about the responsibilities of being the great Marvel hero. Because it is huge. It is absolutely huge. Every time you walk out that door, you are representing Spider-Man. It’s hard. Sometimes it is exhausting. Because sometimes you just want to go to a pub and get totally drunk, and not have to worry about the ramifications of public scrutiny of: OMG… what do you mean you got drunk? “

Hopefully it will be a long time until Tom holland have a substitute like Spider-man.

The actor continues his film career.

Apart from the great premiere of 2021 that will be Spider-Man: No Way Home, the actor Tom holland has another interesting project like Uncharted, where he will give life to another beloved character as he is Nathan drake. Since he has shot an adaptation of the famous video game, although this version will be something different from what we are used to.

Among the rumors about Marvel studios, it is speculated that we could get to see Tom holland with Tom hardy in the movie Spider-Man vs Venom which will presumably premiere in October 2023.

As they reveal the great plans for him Spider-man from Tom holland, we can see all the movies of Marvel studios in which he has intervened