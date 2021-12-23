Tom Hollad talks about Maguire and Garfield at NWH

After more than a week in theaters, Tom Holland is finally ready to talk about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s appearance on Spider-Man: No Way Home. Recall that the actor constantly denied the participation of these playwrights, so it is nice to finally hear the true opinions of Peter Parker from the MCU.

In an interview with Marvel, Tom Holland and Zendaya, who plays MJ, had the opportunity to talk about the appearance and role of various actorsas Charlie Cox as Daredevil once again. Here’s what Holland had to say about working with Maguire and Andrew:

“We have so many inside jokes that came from working with Tobey. I was really excited [Maguire] to return. You could tell she really meant a lot to him. Him putting the suit back on, us getting back together. It was amazing. Andrew Garfield, the legend himself. He’s a lovely boy. I think this movie was his way of making his peace with Spider-Man. It was a privilege working with him. I know it meant a lot to him. “

For her part, Zendaya commented the following about the two Spider-Man:

“They care deeply about their characters, what their journey as Spider-Man had been. It was so beautiful to see you all connect in that and to be able to talk to each other about such a special experience, because very few people have been able to put on the suit. It was great to see how much they cared and how they supported each other. It was very sweet. “

Undoubtedly, It’s emotional to see Holland talk about the legacy that Spider-Man represents. Tober Maguire and Andrew Garfield did a great job, and their participation felt like a good look back at the past. Now we can only see what Garfield thinks, who constantly denied his participation in this film.

Editor’s Note:

Spider-Man’s legacy means a lot to all of us who grew up with the Sam Raimi trilogy and the Garfield reboot. So seeing these two actors reprise the role of the spider, it was a moment that cannot be repeated. Without a doubt, a film event like no other.

Via: Marvel