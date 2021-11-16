Universal Pictures has confirmed that they will make the film based on the facts about the recent evacuation from Afghanistan starring Tom Hardy and Channing Tatum.

The screenwriter George Nolfi (The Bourne Ultimatum, Hidden Fate and Spectral) presented an interesting project on Afghanistan and has been chosen by Universal Pictures. One of the great attractions is that it will have a spectacular cast headed by Tom hardy and Channing tatum.

The film will be based on true stories and will focus on three former members of the special forces team returning to a troubled area together with Afghan soldiers, to rescue families and allies left behind amidst Afghanistan’s rapid fall in August. 2021. So it will be perfect for the two actors as they have shown themselves to be very good in fast-paced action movies. What’s more Tom hardy and Channing tatum they will also produce the film together with Jules Daly, as well as Reid carolin and Peter kiernan of Free Association with George Nolfi on board as executive producer.

It seems that the film studio wants a third actor for the film and they could count on Jake gyllenhaal, John krasinski or Pablo Schreiber. But this has yet to be confirmed.

Both actors have many interesting projects.

Tom hardy and Channing tatum they are in a good moment in their respective film careers. For instance, Tom hardy just released Venom: There will be carnage and will probably make a third installment, we can also see it in Havoc From Gareth Evans about a drug deal gone awry and a bruised detective must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son, while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that engulfs his entire city. Will also roll War Party, although there is still not much information about this Andrew Dominik movie.

While Channing tatum had a small stake in Free guy (2021), but will also lend his voice to Dog and will The lost city where a lonely romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model is embroiled in a kidnapping attempt that leads them both on a fierce jungle adventure. This movie will have a great cast with Brad Pitt, Daniel Radcliffe and Sandra Bullock.

Are you looking forward to seeing Tom Hardy and Channing Tatum together in a movie? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.