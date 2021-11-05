Today is premiere day on Apple TV +. The service brings us a new movie starring Tom Hanks, ‘Finch‘, jumping from the battles with’ Greyhound ‘submarines to a near future in which a solar storm has wiped out much of civilization.

Protect yourself from the sun and solve mysteries by entering other people’s minds

In the film, which is close to two hours long, we will see Tom trying to teach a robot how to take care of his dog for when he is gone so he can take care of it. Paint one of those exercises in which science fiction and special effects are in the background so that the drama and the feelings of the protagonists take center stage.

There are more premieres of the fantasy genre: Apple TV + also premieres today a series produced in South Korea called ‘Dr. Brain‘, in which a doctor manages to enter the memory of other people to solve unknowns about the accident that his son had. Our colleagues from Espinof have been able to see it and are excited.

As news of the week we have the confirmation of a new documentary series starring Magic Johnson, the legendary NBA player; and a new chapter in Oprah Winfrey’s conversations with Will Smith.

Do not forget that today you also have new episodes of ‘Fundación’, ‘Invasión’, ‘The Morning Show and’ Acapulco ‘. A more than convincing excuse to stay home if you don’t like the cold.