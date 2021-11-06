Tom Hanks He is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood. He is also one of the most respected, something he has achieved thanks to a long and varied career, demonstrating many times that he has a gift for acting. What it has ceased to be is a star that attracts large crowds to its closest cinemas and that is why ‘Finch’ has ended up premiering on Apple TV +.

‘Finch’ was one of those many titles that ended up on a platform due to the doubts generated in the Hollywood industry because of the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, initially it was not even titled like that, it was coinciding with its purchase by Apple TV + when it stopped being called ‘BIOS’. It was finally this Friday November 5th when this sentimental post-apocalyptic tale It is officially released.

Three on the road

The story that ‘Finch’ tells is that of a man who has survived a solar catastrophe that has wiped out all technology on Earth, has turned the United States into a wasteland and has wiped out practically all of humanity. There we follow a survivor played by Hanks, his dog and the robot (Caleb Landry Jones) who creates to take care of the dog when he is gone.

The script signed by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell adorns that in different ways, from the fact that ‘Finch’ becomes a road movie after its first act -something curious to make it clear from the outset that surviving abroad is mission impossible- to certain incidents along the way to try to create some tension in the face of the viewer, but at the moment of truth it is a sad story told in the most friendly way possible.

Therefore, all the dramatic weight of ‘Finch’ falls on Hanks, who knows how to give the film that close element to involve us in the story. It also helps to play it safe with the lovable dog resource, something ‘I’m a legend’ did pretty well at the time. And there is also what seems like a wink to ‘Castaway’ that will surely draw a smile.

Tom Hanks and not much else





However, here the role of the robot is much greater and I suspect that the personal verdict of each one towards what Jeff brings to ‘Finch’ it will be decisive for the viewing of the film to be pleasant or it can be done a bit uphill. And it is that it is a character that oscillates between the naive and the loading, reminding me a bit of what happened with the main character of ‘Chappie’ but coming out defeated in the comparison. Also, everything is more pleasant before he makes an appearance.

This is partly due to the fact that in various moments of ‘Finch’ Jeff is used as the cause of the conflict necessary so that there really is something to tell beyond the learning necessary to replace the protagonist when he is no longer there. There the film feels a bit artificial -especially when it seeks to generate dangers, being more successful at the moment in which Hanks remembers a key event from his past-, trusting more than necessary in the affection that we can have for its protagonists instead of making it go more organically.





All this is correctly reflected by Miguel Sapochnik behind the cameras, being true that I expected much more from the director of some of the best episodes of ‘Game of Thrones’. Here the best of the film visually we owe more to the production design and, above all, to the photography work of Jo Willems, quite wise when it comes to reflecting that desolation of the outside world – and how everything changes as they continue. your trip – but without unnecessarily overloading it.

In the end, the best thing about ‘Finch’ is its more human side, not so much because of how it is presented by the script, where there is also a certain tendency to be somewhat artificial, as because of Hanks’ contribution. It would never occur to me to say that this is one of his best works, but he does offer enough to remind us of what a good actor he is.

In short





‘Finch’ is committed to showing the kindest face of the post-apocalypse, even when that tendency to the light that dominates the function gives way to more dramatic situations. Unfortunately, it has little to contribute beyond the sympathy that arises towards its protagonists, a somewhat tricky result when managing the tension and it never becomes a truly genuine story – there it is clear that each one sets the limits of how far they allow themselves to be manipulated emotionally. -. With everything, it can be seen with some appreciation, especially for Hanks’ work.