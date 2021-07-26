For eager Lucifer fans, Tom Ellis posted a behind-the-scenes photo from season six alongside a DeLorean-like car.

Will the DeLorean appear in season 6 of Lucifer? We don’t know, but an image from the series shared by its main star Tom Ellis seems to indicate a strong possibility.

With the phrase “Good things are coming”, the actor, elegant as always, posted a photo on Instagram where we see him leaning on a retro-looking car, which fans identified in the comments as a DeLorean.

For the lost few who do not know what we mean, we remember that the DeLorean car is the time machine (DeLorean time machine) developed in 1985 by scientist Emmett Brown in the movie Back to the Future.

The car’s design is based on the 1981 DMC DeLorean, and it was with Emmett Brown and Marty McFly that they had their first adventures out of their time.

There is no clarity on the true nature of the car featured in Tom Ellis’s photo, whether or not it is the DeLorean. The truth is that, following the events of the end of season 5, it is very possible that Lucifer Morningstar in his new condition of Almighty can travel to any place and time he wants.

Sources: ComicBook.com Y Total Film

