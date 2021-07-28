The powerful discourse of inclusion

Tom Daley is an openly homosexual athlete and took advantage of the space that his Olympic success gave him to talk about the importance of feeling accepted in a world that punishes diversity.

“I came out of the closet in December 2013 and when I was younger, I always felt that I was alone and that I was different and I didn’t fit in and there was something about me that was never going to be as good as society wanted it to be,” said the swimmer.

I am incredibly proud to say that I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion

So he is counting on that “any LGBT youth can see that no matter how lonely they feel right now, they are not alone and can achieve anything. There are many family members that you choose here ready to support you, ”said the gold medalist.

“I am incredibly proud to say that I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion. I feel very empowered by that, ”he concluded after meeting at a press conference with the media at the Tokyo Aquatic Center.