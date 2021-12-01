Actor Tom Cruise loves shooting all the action scenes in his movies, even if it means putting his life at risk.

They are currently shooting Mission Impossible 8 and you can see some leaked images of the production where Tom cruise pilot a yellow plane. But the stunts go further, as the actor emerged from the cockpit of the 1941 Boeing B75N1 Stearman biplane at about 600 meters above sea level, sat on the wing and hung upside down from the wing. To make sure the star of Hollywood was sitting upright, the plane flipped over while wearing a harness.

can tom cruise please chill out pic.twitter.com/REgfjVJLVR November 28, 2021

It is not the first time that he does something similar, already Tom cruise shot a scene Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation (2015), where his character was clinging to the holes in the door of a jet while taking off. Inside the plane, his spy buddy Benji (Simon Pegg), it was difficult for him to open the door because he did not understand the Russian signals.

Despite all the risks you take, Tom cruise he loves to put himself in jeopardy to make scenes as realistic as possible. This is what he commented in an interview: “I am a very physical actor and I love doing it. I study, I train and it takes me a long time to figure everything out. I have broken many bones ”.

The craziest thing he has planned has not yet been shot.

After rolling Mission Impossible 7 and 8, the actor Tom cruise intends to shoot the first movie in space. That will be a milestone, as nothing like it has ever been done. Although for now, he has not resolved the issue of insurance in the event of an accident, but when they solve it he will leave Earth to make history.

What do you think of the crazy stunts that actor Tom Cruise does on set? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.