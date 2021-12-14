Great news for the entire Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege community of players is that Ubisoft recently announced a new limited-time event for Snow Brawl, which begins tomorrow and runs for three weeks until January 4.

Something that surprised us is that Snow Brawl introduces a snow-filled flag capture game mode, where players must capture the opposing team’s flag and take it back to their own base to score a point.

Equipped with unlimited snowballs as a primary weapon and the Snowblast Launcher as a secondary weapon, players will enjoy a chilling fight on a revisited Chalet map. Flags can be released by the holder or by shooting down the carrier, and dropped flags can be returned to base by picking them up.

Three hits take down a player and send them to Respawn. Augments available on the map include: running speed, rate of fire, air jab ammo, and health packs. The team with the most points at the end of the 10-minute round wins: in the event of a tie, overtime begins, with the first team to score in Sudden Death winning.

In Snow Brawl, players can fight as The Blue Blades with Operators Ash, Blackbeard, Buck, Montagne, and Osa or The Orange Blizzard with Operators Castle, Frost, Rook, Thorn, and Vigil. The Snow Brawl Collection comes with 45 winter items including matching uniforms, hats, weapon skins, and operator card portraits for those at The Orange Blizzards and The Blue Blades.

Snow Brawl also features the Snowflake bundle that includes an exclusive weapon skin, universal accessory skin, charm, and background. The Snow Brawl Collection packs can be obtained by completing the Special Event Challenges, or purchased for 300 R6 Credits, or 12,500 Renown.

A free collection pack will be given away to all players who log into the game during the Snow Brawl event, and an additional one per week as they complete the weekly challenges. Items in the Collection can also be purchased as individual packs for 1,680 R6 Credits.