This morning many journalists have been confused and have had to dedicate a couple of minutes more to their work than expected.

Google has published its traditional report with the most searched terms on its platform in the last year, segregating by countries and search categories. Thus, in Spain, the ubiquitous The Squid Game, which has not even entered the ranking; Nor has Survivors won, who have had to settle for second place. Who has won? Tokyvideo. That has been, according to San Google, the king of audiovisual content in 2021, one of which you will not have read even half a reference in Espinof, Sensacine or Fotogramas.

Summarizing, Tokyvideo is the place where thousands of fans of Turkish soap operas go to watch them outside the limitations of the linear television channel Divinity or the mitele PLUS app, which only puts the episodes for free once they have already been broadcast on the Mediaset channel. Tokyvideo is thus a meeting point where you can see online and claim the content of these series before anyone else.

Thus, lovers of the passions of the Middle East have once again validated the idea that we underestimate the extent to which there is a consumption that is overlooked on a daily basis by the main cultural information portals. That if Netflix or Disney carry fame, soap operas carry water.

But how big is Tokyvideo? It is a legitimate question, since it has occupied the first place in that category of most searched terms of “cinema, tv and series” in Google in our country and a hairstyle of the term in social networks returns an information gap that does not correspond to its supposed importance. Inside Tokyvideo you can see how the most popular episodes of stellar Turkish series type My home, my destiny or Love is in the air They do not usually exceed 90,000 reproductions (according to the parameters shared by this company), which is not much.





But yes, its overwhelming success is confirmed by Google Trends. Here we can also see a comparison of Tokyvideo searches against other popular audiovisual content platforms: YouTube is still the king, but since the end of 2020 this platform has been going strong.

So your success will be due to a mix of hidden traffic and word of mouth. We spoke with a fan of Turkish soap operas and she confirmed the supremacy of this channel: “Any fan of the series in Spain knows Tokyvideo. They even talk about her in my hairdresser ”. His way of getting to this space was, almost certainly, the same as many other fans, putting “love is in the air chapters in Spanish” on Google, stumbling upon the Tokyvideo archive and staying there.

We will not know how long the success of this new audiovisual content portal will last. What we do know is that the merit is national: Tokyvideo is Spanish, specifically from a Gijon company, Techpump. This technology company with “between 51 and 200 employees” is best known for being the owner of the Cumlouder page, the producer of pornographic content for consumption. on-line, although for years they have also managed another product, Siroko, a brand of “marketing content, sports, clothing and sunglasses” that years ago was worth the promise of becoming “the next Hawkers”.

At the moment it seems difficult that Tokyvideo can compete in the short term with Youtube: some of his most successful clips do not seem to come from original users, but from accounts that seem associated with the Spanish company (the videos of Ángel Martín’s news programs, for example, are uploaded tokyvideotrends), but it remains to be seen what future holds for the project.