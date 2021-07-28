(Photo: REUTERS / Kim Hong-Ji)

This Wednesday, the Mexican National Team won the match against his similar from South Africa in a game that was life or death to continue his career at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Fair and secure your ticket to the quarterfinals.

The one directed by Jaime lozano entered the field with various casualties within the squad that compromised the performance of the squad by not count on some of your best men for the decisive encounter, between them Eric Aguirre and Johan Vazquez, who did not participate due to the injury and suspension, respectively, registered after the game with Japan.

After the defeat against the team of the rising sun, Mexico disputed its ticket to the quarterfinals in a match that began difficult for the Aztecs after the little possession they kept on the ball, as well as the Pressure exercised by the South African rival.

So much so that the first three minutes of the party, Katlego mohamme received the first warning after committing a hard tackle to the Mexican Henry Martin, That left him slightly hurt, but steady to continue.

Despite this, Mexico managed to open the scoring at the end of the minute 17 thanks to the great combination of Uriel Antuna and Alexis Vega. After that, the delegation was more relaxed and with greater control on the ball.

(Photo: REUTERS / Kim Hong-Ji)

Likewise, the Olympic team gained confidence by carrying out more attacks by Romo, Vega and Antuna towards the opposing goal in his search for the second score.

It was so for him minute 44, Luis Romo got the two times zero after taking advantage of the failure of the South African defender: a misdirected header that resulted in a rebound that the cruzazulino I do not forgive.

In that way, the tri the first half ended with a score of 2 to 0 in your favor and, with this, the possibility of securing second place in “Group A” and thus your pass to the quarterfinals of the Olympic Games.

It should be remembered that Antuna played in replacement of the midfielder, Diego lainez, one of the references and promises of the delegation, who was relegated to the bench by technical decision of the Jimmy Lush.

(Photo: REUTERS / Kim Hong-Ji)

The second half of the match opened with clashes between the players of both nations: at first, Jesus Angle and Blunt received calls for attention to minute 50 and 52 respectively.

Not so for South Africa, whose captain, Malepe repo was shown a yellow card after a dangerous move committed against Martín at minute 54. However, after a review in the VAR, the referee changed to red cardboard for the South African head.

But this injury was not an obstacle to Martin who, despite having been the target of two faults, scored the third touchdown in minute 59.

However, the celebration of Mexico would last shortly after the minute 65 the first red card against Carlos Rodriguez, thus leaving the national team with 10 players and another loss for the meeting they would have in the semifinals.

(Photo: REUTERS / Kim Hong-Ji)

Following these incidents, the Jimmy Lozano made five modifications to the Mexican formation: At minute 70, Andrián Mora and Joaquín Esquivel entered by Sebastián Córdova and Jorge Sánchez; to 74, Henry Martínez left and entered Eduardo Aguirre, and finally, to 76 Vega and Antuna left to be replaced by Diego Lainez and Ricardo Angulo.

Heading for the last minutes of the meeting, Mexico maintained a purely defensive strategy, same that was successful and closed the match with a score of 3-0 in his favor, ensuring the pass to the quarterfinals of the 2020 Olympic Games.

With this result, the Aztec country will face the already known selection of South Korea the next Saturday, July 31 at 06:00 (Central Mexico time) for a place on the Olympic podium.

