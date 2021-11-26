Token Bread heads the top Gainers of CoinmarketCap this day with a growth of 644.72%

The CoinmarketCap platform that is dedicated to the daily analysis of the list of emerging tokens of the crypto ecosystem, showed that this morning it started with Bread in the number one position regarding tokens with a positive variation over fifty cents. of American dollars.

In the daily analysis carried out by CoinmarketCap regarding the variation in the volume of the different tokens in the market, Bread is leading the list with a volume in the last 24 hours of $ 578,587,199 and a growth of + 644.72%. It is also trading at USD 1.13 per unit.

Bread is a token created based on the Ethereum network since 2017 and it has its own wallet since 2014, with support are: BTC, ETH, BCH and in ERC20 tokens. And to obtain it, the user who wants it must do it from the digital currencies of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The last two places in the Top Crypto Gainers are occupied by the Coin To Fish (CTFT) and MegaWeapon ($ WEAPON) tokens. With a variation in the last 24 hours of $ 7,606,556 and $ 1,240,817 respectively.

On the other hand, the Blizzard Network token is leading the Top Losers. And according to data published by Coinmarketcap, it is trading at USD 0.16 per Blizzard Network unit. Furthermore, hhas had a negative variation so far this day of -97.52%.

Blizzard Network originates from Blizzard Entertainment, a platform that over time has been responsible for developing various video games such as Diablo, Overwatch, Warcraft and Starcraft. Also the token has the Trader Joe market which is a decentralized platform focused on trading on the Avalanche network. In addition to being compatible with the Blizzard token, it is compatible with the Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX).

And the last position of the top has it Omni Cash (OCA $ H) with a volume of the past 24 hours of 9,704,573.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trade movement involves risk, you must carry out your own research when making a decision.

Keep reading: