One of the games that has the most expectations behind the rest of the industry is, without a doubt, Starfield, the next work of the parents of the franchise The Elder Scrolls or Fallout 3/4. Since it was announced, everyone We have been a bit skeptical about the release date they gave, which pointed to November 11, 2022, but it seems to be that it is totally immovable, since Todd Howard says Bethesda is “very sure” of Starfield’s release date.

It has been in an interview of IGN where the visible head of the developer studio, Todd Howard, has had the opportunity to speak, among many other details, of the launch date of Starfield, claiming that in Bethesda, The date is more than clear, since although the title is so huge and so ambitious, it can already be played from start to finish, and they will continue to work hard so that the title reaches the date without any problem.

Bethesda talks about Fallout 5, which will one day be a reality

Many of us want to see the new Bethesda Game Studios title now, but if the studio sees it necessary to delay the title, for whatever reason, we will have to accept it and look first for the health of the members of the study, if we do not want that cases like CD Projekt RED and Cyberpunk 2077 are repeated. Starfield will be released for Xbox and PC on November 11, 2022, appearing from day one on Game Pass.