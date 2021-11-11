Like previous Bethesda games, Starfield will be compatible with mods. This was confirmed by Todd Howard. Although Bethesda games like Skyrim and Fallout 4 are successful on their own, the longevity of both titles can be attributed, at least in part, to the vast community of mods that continually add new content. And while Starfield is still a year away, fans are wondering if Bethesda will continue to support its community of modders.

It has recently been revealed that Starfield will run on the Creation Engine 2 Bethesda, which has aroused the mistrust of some fans. But Todd Howard has told fans to be confident, as this will be the studio’s next big game, in which the fans will take place. Part of this is why Starfield will be mod-compatible.

Todd Howard confirms Starfield will be mod compatible

To celebrate Skyrim’s 10th anniversary, Todd Howard, Game Director and Executive Producer at Bethesda Game Studios, opened a forum on Reddit under the name ToddBethesda in which fans could ask him anything. Reddit user Wayyzzz took the opportunity to ask Todd Howard if Starfield will be compatible with mods, especially within the Creation Engine 2. Todd Howard confirmed that the plan is to “have full support for mods like our previous games.”

In addition, he stated that Bethesda loves “what they do and hopes to see more people make a career out of it.” Bethesda may use your Creation Club for Starfield mods, as it did with Skyrim and Fallout 4. The Creation Club is an independent marketplace where seasoned modders can apply to become official creators. These creators are subject to development cycles similar to those of Bethesda employees.