Canon Zoemini S: for the 21st century

Canyon is one of the best SLR camera manufacturers in the world and its Zoemini S it was not going to be less. This device is capable of offering an instant impression of what you see through its viewfinder and has several characteristics adapted to the times.

For example, it has a mirror and a light ring built-in to enhance your snapshots alone or with friends. In addition, it is able to connect with the application Canon Mini Print to use its remote shutter function.

HP Sprocket: 2 in 1

The proposal of HP it is one of the most comfortable to use. It has a minimalist design that contains all the power and good work of this brand in photo print (Let’s not forget that it is one of the best printer brands on the market).

Thanks to it, you can use it as an instant camera or even print photos from your mobile phone instantly. A very portable option with bluetooth connectivity and compatible with the app HP Sprocket.

Kodak Smile Classic 2 – Larger Photos

If any of the models on the list are too small for you, Kodak offers you the solution. its Kodak Smile Classic 2 it is the perfect combination of camera and printer and allows you to obtain photos of greater size than its competitors.

In addition, you can connect it through the Kodak application to touch up your images with filters and technology augmented reality before printing. Without a doubt, the perfect hybrid between analog and digital.

Instax Wide 300: wider

With the Instax Wide 300 you can print larger photos (86 x 108 mm) on the spot and easily. Just by pressing the shutter, the film opens and the image appears gradually.

A perfect device to capture those special moments, which features the oversized film Instax WIDE as its greatest attraction. If you want bigger snapshots, this is your camera.

Kodak Mini Shot 3 – Square Format

The other chamber of Kodak that we propose is perfect for lovers of photography in square format, like the ones you upload to Instagram. Thus, the Kodak Mini Shot 3 lets you shoot and print photos anytime, anywhere.

And if that wasn’t enough, you can also use it as a portable printer. Simply connect to any mobile device via bluetooth to print directly from the photo gallery.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11: the rival of the Polaroid

If you are looking for a rival that can overshadow the Polaroid, the Instax Mini 11 it may be one of the clearest aspirants. It features automatic settings like high-performance flash and shutter speed to always take the perfect picture, even in low-light conditions.

In addition, this camera is customizable, so you can choose between several colors and components to always carry an exclusive camera with you. Like the Canon option, it has a mirror and front button to make your selfies easier.

The best Polaroids

Polaroid is the queen of cameras with instant printing. That is why we have dedicated a whole section to it so that you can choose between the most modern alternatives that they manufacture today.

Polaroid Go Instant Camera: input range

We start with the smallest chamber of Polaroid: the Go Instant Camera. With such a small size, you can enjoy the experience of the snapshots small in size, perfect to carry in your purse or as a decoration.

A really cool analog camera that you won’t be lazy to take with you for any occasion. In addition, thanks to its automatic timer and its mirror you can achieve better selfies.

Polaroid Now i-Type – A Special Edition

When someone buys one Polaroid don’t just look for one instant camera, but also enjoy a design that is a pleasure to see and use. And here, the Polaroid Now i-Type – Keith Haring Edition fully complies.

Its design and colors are the most striking, so we assure you that it will not go unnoticed. In addition, it has a special photographic paper that will allow you to obtain an exclusive frame in each shot. It also has a timer and flash to take the best snapshots.

Polaroid Now +: the most complete

Polaroid he could have lived off the income of his models retro, but with the Now + they wanted to make a leap in quality. An instant camera that does not lack a detail: it has five new lens filters, aperture and exposure functions to get you the most creative.

All thanks to its compatible app, with which you can configure all the elements to obtain the perfect photograph on every occasion. Also has rechargeable battery and autofocus so you don’t have to worry about a thing.

Polaroid 600 Square: a vintage touch

We end with the most classic and sought after: the Polaroid 600 Square. A instant camera legendary that needs no introduction, as it is basically what the rest of the alternatives on the list have been inspired by (including those of Polaroid itself).

If you want the most vintage result and in a square format, this camera is perfect for you. Using it is as simple as point-and-shoot to get a photo quickly and easily. It has flash … and nothing else.

What instant print camera do you need?

As you have seen, there are quite a few possibilities within the world of instant print camerasto. A market that has grown in recent years, due to the passion that some photographers have for the analog format.

And here there is not much discussion: Polaroid It is the manufacturer that has the best performance with its cameras. Although it has updated its range with the Now and Now +, the reality is that many fans of the brand continue to prefer their vintage models.

If you are one of the latter, the Polaroid 600 Square It is the closest thing you can find today to this type of equipment. You lose some more modern options, but you gain the authentic retro touch that you can only achieve with this model.