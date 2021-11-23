What are the awards about?

Surely last year you already found out about the online party that the ADSLZone Group rode next to Clipset to choose the best products of the year and we do not have to tell you too much, but just in case you get caught again, we quickly put you in a situation: both the company, which The Output is united, as the famous youtube channel of the clipetes once again celebrate a streaming event in which prizes will be awarded in no less than 32 categories that will reveal which are the best phones, tablets, Smart TV, smartwatches, peripherals, speakers, headphones and many other gadgets of the year.

In addition to unveiling such awards, the gala will be characterized, as in 2020, by a very dynamic rhythm in which there will be no shortage of awards. More than 60 draws will be held during the gala accumulating a value of more than 12,000 euros, therefore being very high the chances that something will touch you.