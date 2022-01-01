Today they leave Xbox Game Pass Yakuza Kiwami 2 and 4 other games

Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 (Xbox Game Pass Console and xCloud)

eFootball PES 2021 Season Update retains the award-winning playability of eFootball PES 2020, accompanied by updates to the new season for various teams and players. It also includes the UEFA EURO 2020 mode, all at a special anniversary price!

The Little Acre (Xbox Game Pass Console and xCloud)

The Little Acre tells the story of Aidan and his daughter Lily, and is set in 1950s Ireland. After finding clues to the whereabouts of his missing father, Aidan begins to investigate until he is accidentally transported to a strange new world. . The heroic Lily sets out on her quest, facing countless dangers along the way. The Little Acre is a beautifully crafted adventure with voiceovers and hand-drawn animations.

Yakuza 0 (Xbox Game Pass PC, Console and xCloud)

The glitz, glamor and unbridled decadence of the 80s return with Yakuza 0. Fight in Tokyo and Osaka with the protagonist Kazuma Kiryu and the mythical Goro Majima. Play as Kazuma Kiryu and find out how he gets into trouble when a simple debt collection goes awry and the person he’s chasing is murdered. Then step into the role of Goro Majima and enjoy his simple life as a cabaret owner.

Yakuza Kiwami 1 (Xbox Game Pass PC, Console and xCloud)

Yakuza, the first installment in SEGA’s critically acclaimed action series, receives a radical re-adaptation in Yakuza Kiwami. To save his best friend, Kazuma Kiryu takes the blame for a crime he did not commit and a 10-year jail term. Upon leaving, Kiryu discovers that he has been expelled from his yakuza family and finds himself alone in a world he does not recognize.

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Xbox Game Pass PC, Console and xCloud)

One year after the 10 billion yen incident, Kazuma Kiryu begins a peaceful life with Haruka Sawamura. But an assassination is about to trigger an all-out war between the Tojo clan and the Omi Alliance, taking him away from that life. Kiryu must go to Sotenbori, in Osaka, to try to seal the peace between rival clans, but Ryuji Goda, known as the Dragon of Kansai, will not allow the end of the war. In this world, there can only be one dragon.