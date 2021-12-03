(Photo: Ticmas)

Last Wednesday, December 1, the International Congress of Educational Innovation, also known as the Ticmas Congress. More than 50 exponents in the field of education in Latin America will participate in the meeting.

Through conferences, panels and discussion tables, the experts will address the educational conditions of Latin America in the face of the pandemic of COVID-19, With which it was estimated that more than 100 million boys and girls of the were prevented from attending classes, a situation that increased the educational gaps.

During his lecture entitled Is digital transformation possible in education in Latin America?, in which Manuel Álvarez Trongé (Educar2050, Argentina), Alejandro Almazan (Google Mexico) and Adolfo Rodríguez Guerrero (Education Specialist at UNESCO Mexico) participated.

Rodríguez Guerrero pointed out that digital innovation must be institutionalized in the educational systems of Latin America in order to improve them. For his part, the Google representative pointed out that innovations should be used in the classroom to democratize access to technology in education, both for teachers and students.

For his part, Álvarez Trongé explained that inequalities and gaps in the region continue to prevail in the region in terms of educational innovation and digital transformation. “Today digital transformation is not possible in Latin America. We have to speak the truth; just over 200 million inhabitants in LA do not use the internet, “he pointed out and stressed that the” tsunami “caused by the changes arising from the pandemic in education is not yet known exactly.

The UNESCO Education specialist seconded the clarifications made by Álvarez and highlighted the importance of knowing the differences in conditions when addressing the issue of digital innovation, since this implies a cultural change, as well as the development of capacities and infrastructure. .

“In Latin America we are between two major aspects, first that of inclusion and equity, of ensuring that the entire population that is not connected is connected … to connect boys and girls and, on the other hand, in the need to innovate to generate development capacities ”, explained Adolfo Rodríguez.

In this regard, Alejandro Almazan pointed out that the digital transformation derived from the coronavirus pandemic as never before “would have been thought”, especially in terms of hybrid class systems or with mixed format and highlighted that in Mexico 20 million of students and teachers who use the platforms of the internet giant.

“Our responsibility is to democratize technology. It is very nice to see how the teachers have been trained to be able to give their classes […] These technologies complement the learning experience ”, he explained.

He also announced that the tools developed by Google in the educational field are the same as those used in Mexico and in developed countries such as Japan, but that the challenges in terms of equity and connectivity “are very acute in our region. ”.

Finally, Adolfo Rodríguez highlighted that technologies have great potential to achieve global objectives in the areas of work, poverty, environment and education, according to international organizations such as UNESCO and the UN. On this issue, he stressed that technologies should also help citizens with the management of the coronavirus pandemic and that they should also contribute to teaching.

