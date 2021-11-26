“End inequalities, End AIDS. Ending Pandemics ”: UNAIDS

By: Dr. Carlos Antonio Cabrera May, Executive Director BAI AC Foundation

LaSalud.mx .- BAI AC Foundation is a non-profit civil organization, which for more than 15 years has provided a range of HIV prevention, timely detection and care programs at the regional, national and international levels. In the last 3 years, his efforts have focused on the creation and consolidation of his very successful scientific program, which brings together health professionals, particularly HIV-treating doctors, from all over Mexico. In addition, thanks to various strategic alliances with the pharmaceutical industry, we have made donations in kind, such as a Mobile Unit for Coesida Oaxaca, with the sponsorship of GSK Mexico.

Statistics recently released by the Censored, at the end of the third quarter of 2021, reflect that, As of October 18, 2021, 11,869 new HIV cases have been reported throughout the country, up from 9,994 cases reported at the end of 2020. At the end of the report, we can see that the southeast of our country is the region most affected, with Quintana Roo in first place, with a per capita incidence rate of 40.26, more than double that of the other states in the region, Campeche in the third place with 21.66, Tabasco in fourth place with 20 and Yucatán in fifth place with 19.22. Colima ranks second with an incidence rate of 22.29 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. This means that we will close the year well above the previous year. It is because of that It is important to invest in prevention programs and community education, as well as to promote and expand the coverage of PrEP at the national level, in order to provide tens of thousands of treatments to people who are at high risk.

Treating physicians, unit directors and program managers face numerous challenges ahead of them., the sum of efforts is of the greatest relevance today more than before, in order to reduce new infections, ensure the supply of antiretroviral drugs in all Mexican health systems, and provide new combined prevention tools such as PrEP. On the International Day of the Response to HIV and AIDS 2021, We agree on the value of putting the UNAIDS goals for 2030 back on the table for analysis, discussion and national education, increasingly distant for developing countries, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Only if we work together, we can achieve the motto of UNAIDS 2021: “End inequalities, End AIDS. Put an end to pandemics ”.