Little more than a month has passed since HBO Max landed in Spain, offering a notable evolution compared to its previous version reflected in its redesigned interface, in the obvious facelift of its branding, in the new content playback options and , most importantly, in the amount and variety of content hosted on its servers.

Last day at 50%

If you are interested in getting your hands on the WarnerMedia streaming platform, but have not yet made up your mind to do so, today you have the last chance to subscribe taking advantage of the launch offer that started on October 26. Thanks to her, New HBO Max customers will be able to contract the service with a 50% discount; leaving a monthly price of € 4.49 that will remain unchanged as long as they keep their subscription active.

Subscribe to HBO Max at half price forever!

As I said before, HBO Max brings – or, rather, will bring, as they will be arriving in a staggered way – new content playback options that will ensure higher quality thanks to three specific elements: 4K resolution, the option of viewing in HDR – or high dynamic range for friends – and Dolby Atmos sound. A trio of aces to take care of our eyesight and our auditory system alike.

But all of these improvements would be practically meaningless without a catalog to match to squeeze every last drop, and as this is Espinof, who better than the members of the editorial staff to recommend some of the essentials of the platform.

Recommendations on HBO Max for all tastes

In my case, I can’t help but recover the huge ‘Watchmen’ with which Damon Lindelof expanded the vast lore of Alan Moore’s original comic, twisting the superheroic tropes and bathing the story with a racial residue that made it one of the best series of its year. Along with it, on the other side of the coin of capes, superpowers and masks, we have ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’; a 242 minute cathedral that marked an end of the cycle in the DC Universe and that it will not leave anyone indifferent —and if it is in its monochrome version ‘Justice is gray’, even better.

AlbertiniFor his part, he is clear about it and points to two great successes such as ‘Succession’ and ‘Euphoria’:

Among all the offer that we find on the platform, I cannot overlook two proposals as apparently disparate as they are sagacious and authentic in their respective portraits, in addition to having an excellent script and a sublime production. One is ‘Succession’, which takes us to the bosom of a bunch of bastard families belonging to the 1% of the 1% where stab wounds do not stop flying. They are disgusting, they know it, we know it, and they fascinate us. The other, ‘Euphoria’, proves that it is much more than an honest adolescent portrait of sex and drugs digging into Rue and her friends as much as it can and leading us by the hand. And we don’t want to let them go. Never.

Kiko vega bet on the New York and the national with ‘How to with John Wilson’ and ‘Venga Juan’:

‘How to with John Wilson’ is back. The new New York poet continues his documentary series on the human condition on HBO Max in a second season that promises as much power as his lavish foray onto the platform. At the moment we only have the first episode of the second season available, but if you still do not control it, congratulations: there are half a dozen treasures to discover from its first season. ‘Come on Juan’ is a miracle. It seemed impossible to improve the misery and poor quality of Juan Carrasco, but the work of Diego San José and Víctor García León this season is insane. From Logroño to heaven to descend into hell that does not seem to be the most suitable place for Javier Cámara’s character, hairier and yellower than ever. The most welcoming laughter and embarrassment of others on our television.





Mikel Zorrilla strip for a war classic and one of the latest cathodic phenomena. Two bombings like ‘Blood Brothers’ and ‘Mare of Easttown’:

‘Blood Brothers’ is an impressive war miniseries that immerses you in the harshness of World War II through a cast full of faces that would later become much better known. With a finish that leaves many films in diapers and a great job of staging, we are facing a work that is practically round and of contained duration, so there is no excuse not to see it at least once. ‘Mare of Easttown’ is one of the great television sensations of 2021. A criminal thriller with a case that hooks, but also everything that surrounds it, especially the sensational performance of Kate Winslet, who shines without neglect any other element at all. With a singular cross between suspense, drama and manners, it is a miniseries that has no problem taking things slowly, but always giving the feeling that everything is moving in the right direction until it closes with a very satisfactory outcome.

Jorge Loser bet on terror by rescuing ’30 Coins’ and ‘Chapelwaite’:

’30 Coins’ is Álex de la Iglesia’s great return to the horror that all the followers of ‘El día de la Bestia’ (1995) expected at the time. A fast-paced satanic rural gothic adventure full of incredible monsters, possessions and dreamlike journeys, with the thriving director invoking Jonh Carpenter and Lovecraft in a black mass with Jose Luis Cuerda, Fernán Gómez, Borau and Dennis Weatley. Probably the best European horror series of the 21st century. ‘Chapelwaite’ is an exquisite miniseries that adapts the prequel to ‘The Mystery of Salem’s Lot’, in a tremendous free buffet for lovers of old-school gothic cinema, which recovers the spirit of the Hammer nights of ‘Alucine’ with creatures of the night and squeaky hallways, taking us from psychological to cosmic horror with the same ‘El Faro’ art director and a sensational Adrien Brody. One of the hidden television gems of 2021.

Remember that, in addition to this, on HBO Max you have at your disposal, among other things, a good handful of Originals —His own productions—, the series and feature films of the DC Universe, the cinematic wardrobe of Warner Bros. and tons of animation to take you to the retinas.