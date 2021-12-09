After its launch in Spain just four months ago, we can already find the new Redmi Buds 3 Pro with a fairly significant reduction in terms of price, Thus being able to get one of the best wireless headphones on the market at a price well below what they are capable of offering.

In fact, we are facing the first all-time low in the Buds 3 Pro, which we can get a discount of 26 euros with respect to its RRP Through the Goboo website with a two-year guarantee in Spain, leaving a final price of 43.99 euros.

Buy the Redmi Buds 3 Pro at the best price

Taking a look at the specification sheet of the Redmi Buds 3 Pro we are faced with wireless headphones that are capable of offering a lot for very little. Among its main characteristics we find a Active noise cancellation that can reach 35dB, 9mm dynamic drivers and even support for wireless charging through the Qi standard.





In addition, another point in which they stand out above their competition is in terms of autonomy, since they are capable of up to 28 hours if we take into account the charge of their case and up to six hours of playback without having to charge them.

As we say, we have never been able to acquire this product with a price as cheap as what Goboo offers us at the moment, being able to buy them for only 43.99 euros, 37% cheaper than its RRP.