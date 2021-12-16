We celebrate you on your day, today December 15 is the official day of Otaku around the world, but … do you have any idea why? We investigate and we will tell you about the reason.

First of all, in case you weren’t aware, manga fans and the anime world are generally called Otaku, considered one of the main elements of current Japanese culture, and this day despite not being so well known in Latin America it is celebrated around the world.

That fanaticism is usually carried through their clothing or even some other striking arrangement related to an anime or cosplay series, as it is better known and at the same time a much more correct term.

There are several and different theories about the origin of this celebration, but one of the best explained dates back to a newspaper article that coined the term to describe manga fans, written by Japanese journalist Akio Nakamori in 1983.

“The City is full of Otakus” was the title of the note, as recalled by the specialized site Inside Japan.

This is how in the West we call them, however, in Japan, the term otaku rather refers to a person with some kind of obsession, and is applied indistinctly to men and women.

With this we come to the conclusion that Nakamori’s article was not disseminated with a benevolent message towards this urban tribe:

“They are like those kids (in each class there is one) who never did enough exercise, who spent their breaks inside the classrooms, hidden in the dark in front of a shogi (Japanese chess) board or doing anything. That’s what they are ”.

What was not to be expected was that the article was adopted by the community in a good way, since in a fragment it posited the name by which they are known today to designate them, since in general they were only called maniacs or fanatics, or also “Nekura-zoku” (the shadow tribe), but none of these names seemed to do justice to them.

Apparently a single term that names all these people was created and adopted by the community, and although many resent being called otaku, that is how society got used to it, as if saying “this is what we will call them from now on.”

The otakus, far from being enraged by the article, redoubled the bet and incorporated the name of Nakamori to this Japanese counterculture, which today celebrates its day.

If we think about it, it makes sense to think such an expression could probably come from the land of the rising sun; Since Japanese culture, it has a particular relationship with a strengthened link with the world of manga.

In Insider Japan, a specialized site, they tell us that the relationship of the Asian country with this type of graphic art is different from the western one: “Manga and anime are consumed and enjoyed by everyone in Japan, from teenage girls to businessmen with suit ”.

“In Japan there is no shame in being seen reading a manga on the commute to work, and each self-service has a large number of them on display,” comments the portal, “always with some readers hovering around, their noses buried in the pages of the last number of some series ”.

So celebrate your friends, or if it is the case, indulge yourself on this special day for all connoisseurs, consumers and lovers of manga and anime.