(Photo: Twitter / @ SRE_mx)

The Mexican Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, host of the meeting, has summarized some common purposes: to protect our people, prevent cross-border crimes, persecute criminal networks, the armed forces, and the creation of a Binational Cooperation committee.

The new strategy aims to reduce violence, migration, border security and eradicate impunity.

After 13 years after the Mérida Initiative came into force, and which was based on the assumption of shared responsibility in the face of the threat of drug trafficking, the Foreign Minister of Mexico Marcelo Ebrard pointed out that said program was dead and that Bicentennial understanding I would supplant it.

However, he announced modifications such as the elimination of the weapons assistanceIn other words, the United States will no longer be able to send more tactical equipment to Mexico.

The government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador has insisted that 70 percent of the weapons in the country – which have also been used to equip drug cartels – come from the United States.

The new framework for collaboration between Mexico and the United States must have two bases: the mutual respect; the Bicentennial Understanding plan will be one of equal adaptation for both nations. At this point, the United States intends to implement programs to eradicate complaints of human rights violations by the Mexican armed forces.

Also, extraditions they should be applied at the same speed in Mexico and the US.

The Mérida Initiative was, from the beginning of the López Obrador government, a headache, since since then the federal president questioned and looked down on the freedom of action enjoyed by the infiltrated agents of the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

INFORMATION IN PROCESS …