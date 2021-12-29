The end of the year is just around the corner, and with it the latest free games from the Epic Games Store for Christmas. As most of you will know, the games that Epic Games gives away in its store are a mystery, although thanks to the latest leaks, the titles that are yet to come in 2021 have been discovered. , today the following new free game would arrive on the Epic Games Store: Salt and sanctuary.

Obviously, none of this is official, but this leak has already hit the mark with the current free game, which will continue until 17:00 (Spanish time) Moving out. But from that time on, users registered in the Epic Games Store, it seems that they will be able to download and save in their library forever, the title developed by Ska Studios, Salt and Sanctuary.

An unfortunate sailor is shipwrecked on an unknown island. In its misty valleys, where many corpses covered with moss and clinging to their rusty weapons seem to be watching him with a mocking gesture, shadows can be perceived that move, crawling awkwardly. Under the ruins of structures eroded by salt, a series of labyrinthine passageways are hidden that lead to the most absolute evil, forgotten by man for centuries.

Salt and Sanctuary seamlessly combines fast, brutal and complex 2D combat with extensively developed RPG mechanics. Discover, customize, and upgrade over 600 weapons, armor pieces, spells, and items as you explore a cursed realm filled with ghost towns, blood-soaked dungeons, desecrated monuments, and fallen lords that long, long ago ruled the entire territory.