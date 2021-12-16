Today a new free and mysterious game arrives on the Epic Games Store that would have already been leaked

As happens every Thursday of each week, from SomosXbox we reveal the new free games from the Epic Games Store that we will be able to download until Thursday of next week. On this occasion, the new free game is a mystery, although a few days ago it could have leaked, revealing to us what it would be like Shenmue 3. Be that as it may, in a few hours we will be able to add a new free game to our library.

Waiting for a last minute surprise, starting at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish time), Epic games will let us download a new title for free that could be available for 24 hours, since several leaks have also indicated that New free games would hit the Epic Games Store on a daily basis around Christmas, as has been happening several years ago.

List of FREE games on Epic Games Store

Play as Ryo Hazuki, an 18-year-old Japanese martial arts expert hungry for revenge for the death of his father. In this third installment of the epic Shenmue saga, Ryo will attempt to solve the mystery behind the Mirror of the Phoenix, an artifact coveted by his father’s murderer. Your journey will take you into an immersive representation of rural China, brimming with activity and beautiful scenery. Ryo’s adventure will take him to mountain towns and villages where he will hone his skills, test his luck at gambling and arcade machines, and work part-time as he investigates those who know the truth behind the Mirror of the Phoenix.