For a few days now, users registered in the Epic Games Store can add new free games daily to their library, since Epic’s have gone from giving away games on Thursdays of each week, to giving one a day for the Christmas season . At the moment, the new free game from the Epic Games Store is a mystery, although several hours ago it would have been leaked in the company of rest of titles that will arrive for free in the next few days.

Although, still not being official, if the last leak succeeds in being true, this afternoon at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish time), the new free and mysterious game from the Epic Games Store that we can add to our library forever, will be Humankind. While the turn-based historical strategy title developed by AMPLITUDE Studios would be the new free game, we remind you that you still have the last hours to get hold of Second Extinction free for pc.

HUMANKIND is Amplitude Studios’ masterpiece. It is a turn-based historical strategy game in which YOU rewrite the history of mankind: a combination of cultures, history and values ​​that will allow you to create a civilization as unique as you are. Create your own civilization combining 60 historical cultures from Ancient to Contemporary Ages. It begins in Ancient Egypt, evolves to the Romans, the Khmer, or perhaps the Vikings. Each culture will add its own game system, so the possibilities are almost endless. What civilization will you shape?