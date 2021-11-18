Today 3 new free games arrive on the Epic Games Store

On this occasion and like every week, from SomosXbox we reveal the new free games from the Epic Games Store that we will be able to download until Thursday of next week. This time, the American company will give us three interesting games that we can add to our library. Therefore, throughout the day 3 new free games will arrive at the Epic Games Store, which this time are Guild Of Dungeoneering, KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION and Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna).

Waiting for a last minute surprise, starting at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish time), Epic Games will let us download Guild Of Dungeoneering, KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION and Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) for free until November 25. of 2021, at which time we will be able to download the new free games from the Epic Games Store that will most likely be revealed this afternoon. Although, before showing you a brief description of these interesting games and their download links, we remind you that you have the last hours to download a free epic pack for Rogue Company season 4.

Guild Of Dungeoneering

Guild of Dungeoneering is a turn-based card combat and dungeon game with a twist: instead of controlling the hero, you will build the dungeon around him. You can use cards from the Guild deck to place rooms, monsters, traps, and of course, loot! Meanwhile, your hero will be in charge of deciding on his own where he wants to go and what he is going to fight against. Will he have the power to face the deepest dungeons? Between dungeons and dungeons, you will have to manage your guild, build new rooms to attract all kinds of adventurers, and expand your deck with powerful items.

KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION

An inverted digital / analog universe created from original illustrations and recordings to commemorate 21 years of Radiohead’s “Kid A” and “Amnesiac.” Enjoy the premiere of KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION completely free on the Epic Games Store.

Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)

Never alone is an atmospheric puzzle and platform game developed in collaboration with the Alaskan Native people of the Iñupiaq and inspired by a traditional tale that has been passed down among its members for generations.