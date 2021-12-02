As happens every Thursday of every week, from SomosXbox we reveal the new free games from the Epic Games Store that we will be able to download until Thursday of next week. On this occasion, 2 new free games will arrive at the Epic Games Store, which users of this platform will be able to purchase and add to their library in the next few hours.

Waiting for a last minute surprise, from 5:00 p.m. (Spanish time), Epic Games will leave us download for free Dead by Daylight and while True: learn () until next December 9, 2021. Although, before showing you a brief description of these interesting games and their respective download links, we remind you that you still have the last hours to download theHunter Call of the Wild for free and an epic pack with more than 1,000 retro games.

Today 2 new free games arrive at the Epic Games Store: Dead by Daylight and while True: learn ()

Dead by Daylight for free on the Epic Games Store

Death is not the way out. Dead by daylight is a multiplayer horror game (4v1) in which one player plays the role of the ruthless killer and the remaining 4 play as survivors trying to escape from it to avoid being captured, tortured and killed. Survivors play in the third person and have the advantage of having a better perception of the environment. The killer plays in the first person and is more focused on his prey. The survivor’s goal in each encounter is to escape the kill area without being captured by the assassin, which sounds easier than it is, especially with an environment that changes every time you play.

while True: learn () for free on the Epic Games Store

You are a specialist in machine learning and you do neural networks, but your cat is better at it. Solve puzzles and build a cat-human translator. Thrive, shop for brutal cat outfits, and find out how machine learning really works at while True: learn ()!