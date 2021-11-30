The last time Tobey Maguire participated in a movie was giving his voice in A Boss in Diapers in 2017, however it was in 2015 when we saw him starring The Fischer Case, a film that he also produced. We tell you more about the actor’s life in this note!

Spider-Man: No Way Home is closer than expected and with this new film of Marvel rumors and speculation arrive about who will return to the big screen. One of these is Tobey Maguire, and the constant question is whether he will reprise the iconic Peter parker we met in 2002. However, the actor and producer after the successful trilogy of Spider-man he did not participate in so many movies. What happened to his life?

Maguire He has been in the world of cinema since the 90s approximately, he had several minor roles in television series and telefilms. In one of the many auditions he attended, he met Leonardo Dicaprio, with which they formed a great friendship and helped each other to get roles in movies. So it was in 1993 with the first film role of Maguire on This Boy’s Life, based on the memoirs of Tobias Wolff. Although he continued to participate in films, he did not have much recognition until 1997 with The ice stormby Ang Lee and in Deconstructing Harry by Woody Allen. From there it began to ascend.

Starting in the 2000s, he worked in Wonder boys, the successful trilogy of Spider-man and in Seabiscuit, nominated for the Oscar Award for best film, and there he not only had the title role, but also participated as an executive producer. A colored fact is that in 2002, with the boom of Peter Parker, the organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals named him the sexiest vegetarian in the world. Years later he became vegan.

In 2009 comes Brothers, where he acted alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Natalie Portman. In this role Tobey Maguire he garnered high critical acclaim and was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for best dramatic actor. Then, already interspersing participations as producer and acting, he produced feature films such as Country Strong, Seeking Justice and The Rock Age. Later, together with DiCaprio, starred The Great Gatsby in 2013. One year later, Maguire he played the chess player Bobby fisher on the biopic Pawn Sacrifice, a film he also produced, and received mostly positive reviews.

There aren’t many ways to keep track of the actor. He is away from social networks and does not usually give many interviews. It is known that he was married to Jennifer Meyer, between 2007 and 2016, although they officially divorced in 2020, and together they had two children, Ruby and Otis.

In 2017 he returned to the cinema, although only through his voice, and participated in the animated film A boss in diapers. Which suggests that in recent years he has concentrated more on projects with his production company Material Pictures and left acting a little aside. However, in the same year Molly’s game and it gave a lot to talk about, since that story is based on a real event. Tobey Maguire and a group of famous friends played poker professionally at secret gambling dens and put in millions of dollars per game. Apparently Maguire He was the one who managed these meetings and nothing more and nothing less than: Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and the directors Todd Phillips and Nick Cassavetes, among others. This happened between 2005 and 2009 and, although they had not done anything illegal, they stopped the activity because their sessions began to be investigated.

Former television producer Houston Curtis wrote a book, The Billion Dollar Hollywood Heist, where it tells all this story. He, for years, was a collaborator of Maguire at the Hollywood poker game and commented that the actor would have won between 30 and 40 million in a long and lucky hand of poker. Imagine the tens of millions of dollars you will have made Tobey Maguire in those years.

After a while we hear from him again, not only for his possible role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but also for their participation in the production of Babylon, the director’s new film Damien chazelle, and in the next series of Apple TV, Extrapolations, which will address issues on climate change.

