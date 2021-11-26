Spider-Man: No Road Home has become one of the most talked about films in recent months. The film, which is being developed by Marvel Studios and SONY, has not officially shown any other protagonist beyond Tom Holland. This has generated a lot of buzz every time new content is released about the film, with thousands of people around the world analyzing each frame of each trailer, as well as even the smallest details on the movie posters. Now, it seems that one of these investigations has paid off, and a user would have found a new clue of Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Road Home.

In a recent promotional image for Spider-Man: No Road Home we can see the image of Tom Holland as Spider-Man. Said image is behind newspaper clippings that we already saw in the 2002 film. However, there is a small detail, and it is that in one of the corners we can also see Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man. Of course, the Internet has gone crazy and has added this fact as further proof that Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland will be participating as all three versions of the superhero in the next film.

However, so far it is only a promotional image, but we cannot deny that this It can only make complete sense if at the end of the day the other versions of the famous Spider-Man end up appearing in the film. We will have to wait to see what will happen, but it is not the first clue that has been found.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 17 of this year, so we are just under a month away from being able to enjoy the film in our favorite theaters.