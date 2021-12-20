Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would return as Spider-Man

Last week it was released Spider-Man: No Way Home in movie theaters and after months of rumors and anticipation we saw the long-awaited return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, which is why we saw 3 Peter Parkers in the movie. Although the return of these two actors was something very special, this it wouldn’t be the last time we see them in movies from Marvel Studios and Sony.

In the months leading up to the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters, speculation about the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield it was high, with a large number of leakers claiming to know the content of the film. Among these leakers there was one that turned out to be much more reliable than the others and it is MyTimeToShineHello, who says we’ll see both Maguire and Garfield back in more projects.

A couple of days ago the leaker simply assured “It’s not the last time we see Tobey or Andrew”, Which gave the fans hope after the great fanservice that was Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, of the two actors, Andrew Garfield is the one we are most likely to see in his own movie in the future.

“Andrew Garfield might actually come back for MULTIPLE projects“Said the leaker on his Twitter account. Since before the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have dreamed of Garfield being the Spider-Man of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, the same as Venom and Morbius. As to Tobey Maguire, the leaker says that we will see it again but not in a solo project, so Spider-Man 4 is ruled out.

This is good news for fans of Spider-man who were satisfied with Spider-Man: No Way Home, well MyTimeToShineHello It is one of the most reliable filter feeders, as it has been proven in recent months. This same leaker revealed the complete plot of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which would hit theaters next year.