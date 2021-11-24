Spider-Man: no way home is shortly after being released and the expectations related to the film are as high as those days before Avengers: Endgame reaches cinemas around the world, especially for the possibility of the appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield repeating as their particular versions of Peter Parker.

The possibility that the multiverse opens the door to variants of the superhero and the confirmation that we will see enemies who fought in films released years ago is extremely attractive and has us all desperate to see the film.

That is why we look for the slightest hint that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield they will appear one way or another. Days ago we discovered a possible error in one of the versions of the second trailer of Spider-Man: no way home, in which Lizard reacts to what looks like a hit, but no one is there. It’s common for Marvel to digitally remove characters from its previews so as not to spoil the surprise.

But the new clue to Maguire and Garfield’s presence in the film comes from himself. Tom holland, expert in making spoilers inadvertently of the productions in which he participates. During the video where we can see the genuine reaction of the actor along with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.

At a key moment in the trailer we can see and hear Holland reacting and saying “but where is he …?” cutting himself off immediately, to avoid revealing any detail he shouldn’t. The reaction occurs, coincidentally, in the same scene where we see that movement of Lagarto, of which we all suspect.

Will we see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in ‘Spider-Man: no way home’?

The theory is that this moment is about one of the final confrontations between Spider-Man against some of his greatest enemies and that is when the three versions of Peter parker —Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield — team up to beat them. This wouldn’t be the first confirmation, anyway. In theory, there is a date for Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures to announce the presence of both actors in the film.

If this is the case or not, we will only know from December 16, when Spider-Man: no way home premieres in cinemas around the world.