Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death worldwide, but its negative effects are also transferred to the economy. In Mexico, smoking kills 63,200 people annually and costs more than 116 billion per year for medical care in hospitals and health centers for the pathologies it causes, including cancers, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cardiovascular conditions. The data comes from a mathematical modeling study carried out by the Institute for Clinical and Health Effectiveness (IECS) in conjunction with other organizations such as Salud Justa Mx.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), the tobacco tax is the most cost-effective measure to reduce smoking, in addition to the money raised could go to the health sector, which is collapsing after the pandemic caused by COVID-19.

In this regard, the doctor Belén Sáenz de Miera, economic advisor for Salud Justa Mx and professor-researcher at the Autonomous University of Baja California Sur commented: “According to the updated results of an indicator from the Center for Health Policies of the University of Illinois Chicago to evaluate the fiscal policy applied to tobacco products in the world, on a scale of 1 to 5, Mexico’s score was 2.38. This is slightly above the world average (2.28), but lower than the average for the region (2.45) and well below the countries with the best performance (4.63), which tells us that it is still necessary to advance in this fiscal policy to achieve reduce smoking in the country”.

In particular, an increase in the price of cigarettes through taxes of only 50% could prevent more than 49,357 deaths, 121,932 heart attacks, 12,298 new cancers and 55,418 cerebrovascular accidents (CVA) within ten years. And yet the price of cigars would continue to be low by international standards. In addition, resources could be generated for more than 300 billion, a figure derived from savings in healthcare expenses, labor productivity costs, caregiver costs and the increase in tax collection.

Erick antonio ochoa, Director of Salud Justa Mx highlighted: “It will not be easy to recover from the economic crisis caused by Covid-19, for this reason, it is necessary to consider increasing the tobacco tax in the 2022 fiscal package. This fiscal policy on the one hand would help reduce tobacco consumption in the country in addition to helping us raise more to contribute to the recovery of the health system”He finished.

DZ