One of the games with the most problems at launch, Cyberpunk 2077, became the most played of the year on Steam. Read all the info Here!

When the video game was announced Cyberpunk 2077 with Keanu reeves as the protagonist, many users wanted it immediately. After many delays and date changes in its premiere, it was finally released in late 2020. But what users received was not what they expected: the game was full of bugs and problems that made it Cyberpunk in an almost unplayable title.

Valve revealed the most downloaded games of 2021 in Steam and the result surprised many: Cyberpunk 2077 was the most played on the platform. The video game entered the category Silver within the best-selling titles, which means that it made enough money to make it into the top 40 on Steam. But it is difficult to say exactly what position you are in since the platform does not detail this.

Cyberpunk also reached the category Platinum on the list of the most played games and the best controller-compatible games. This means that he was among the first 12 places that encompass this last category and also that the game at the time managed to have close to 200 thousand players.

These numbers are quite surprising considering all the criticism it received. It should be noted, however, that these numbers are for PC users. Users who enjoyed the Cyberpunk in Pc they did not have as many problems or bugs compared to users of PlayStation or Xbox.

The version Next-Gen from Cyberpunk 2077 It was going to arrive later this year, but its release date had to be delayed. As reported CD Project, the problems that the game had on the other consoles should already be solved.

Share it with whoever you want