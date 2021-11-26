To take advantage of the bonus: they create an iPhone 13 Pro made of a melted Tesla Model 3

When it comes to luxury products, such as iPhone or sneakers with gold, crocodile leather or even marble, Caviar always surprises with its limited edition designs.

This time it is no exception and presents us with a iPhone 13 Pro that within his “Visionaries” collection, he pays tribute to Elon Musk with this edition of the phone with a cover made of a Tesla Model 3 molten.

Photo: Caviar

iPhone 13 Pro made of a Tesla and a bust of Elon Musk

Within the Caviar website you can find the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max available with 128GB and up to 1TB of storage. All with the same design that also includes the face of Elon Musk

For an additional cost ($ 3,000) they also include a bust of businessman Elon Musk made with the same material as Cast Tesla Model 3.

Photo: Caviar

The design of the iPhone 13 Pro combines the black and silver of the aluminum with inscriptions of the logo of Tesla. The eccentric phone has a cost of almost 7 thousand dollars.

If once you know everything, this you see that with your Christmas bonus and the savings account it reaches you, you will be one of the 99 lucky to have this iPhone 13 Pro modified with parts of Tesla.

Photo: Caviar

Inside the collection “VisionariesYou can also find Apple phones that pay tribute to Steve Jobs and Jack Ma, as well as Elon Musk

If you want to know how was the process of disassembling and re-assembling a Tesla Model 3, you can check out the video below where Caviar shares how they took the car apart to build the iPhone 13.

And you, would you buy a iPhone 13 made of a Tesla Model 3 molten? Or you are rather less eccentric tastes.