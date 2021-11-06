LaSalud.mx.- Novartis announced that it has entered into an initial agreement to leverage its manufacturing scopes and capabilities to help address the COVID-19 pandemic by expanding its support in the filling and conditioning the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The company will use its sterile manufacturing facilities at its technical operations site in Ljubljana, Slovenia, to fill at least 24 million doses by 2022.

Under the terms of the new initial agreement, Novartis plans to take the bulk mRNA active ingredient from BioNTech and fill vials under sterile conditions to send it back to BioNTech for distribution. The company plans to transfer the manufacturing process from Stein (Switzerland) to the Ljubljana site to begin filling and conditioning in the first half of 2022. The facility in Ljubljana offers state-of-the-art aseptic filling.

This new agreement follows a first contract signed earlier this year. In June, it began filling for BioNTech at its Stein site in Switzerland. The company has a variety of innovative technologies such as those required in mRNA production and others. Details will be released when we enter into specific agreements.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which is based on BioNTech’s proprietary mRNA technology, was developed by BioNTech and Pfizer. BioNTech is the Marketing Authorization Holder in the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the Emergency Use Authorization Holder or equivalent in the United States (together with Pfizer) and other countries.

RGP