The last season of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) is about to come to an end with the arrival of its second part on January 9, 2022 as mentioned in Anime NYC. But, it seems that before closing this epic finale that has been written for just over ten years, Hajime Isayama, its creator, and the publisher that owns the franchise want to take advantage of any possible collaboration. For this reason, they have decided to launch their campaign with the Raku SPA, a perfect place of relaxation for this winter.

The account of Twitter Attack on Titan Wiki shared promotional image showing the protagonists of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) going to a sauna to relax from hunting Titans. According to the AoT Wiki image, this manager this interesting collaboration will take place from December 17, 2021 to January 23, 2022, so if you want to see Levi in ​​a robe, you will have to hurry to buy your tickets:

Attack on Titan The Final Season Sound Director, Masafumi Mima has started song selection process for the presentation to director Yuichiro Hayashi. https://t.co/dghE3VhMuZ – Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) November 17, 2021

The four guys featured in this collaboration between Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) and Raku Spa are four of the franchise’s most beloved characters: Reiner Braun, Levi Ackerman, Eren Jaeger, and Jean Kirstein.. In some comments on the Attack on Titan Wiki publication, they have pointed out that characters like Reiner Braun have been greatly benefited by MAPPA’s animation style.

This redesign by animation studio MAPPA for the final season of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) appears to have overcome initial criticism. that he had from the fandom and now he has made a good amount of fans.

Reiner glow up… thanks Mappa 🧎‍♀️magnificent design 😋 pic.twitter.com/ZDxQVPBTc2 – NanashiRB (@NanashiRb) December 2, 2021

Regarding the collaboration between Raku Spa and Shingeki no Kyojin, neither the publication nor the company have mentioned any details about what the details will be and for minors that this event will have.. But, taking into account other similar collaborations that the company has made, we may see posters and some promotional images around the establishment.

For its part, Raku Spa is a company that has several branches throughout Japan, from saunas, hot springs to cafes. From its promotional image, it seems that this will be an exclusive collaboration for its thermal waters department. Hopefully soon we will have more details about this interesting event that Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) will have taking advantage of its final season.

In the meantime, Hayime Ishayama has opened the possibility for Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) to continue with other alternative stories. or with a possible spin-off that meets the expectations of its fans. Although, there are still fans who They ask that the end of the anime may be different from the manga.

<br>

Know more: Where to see Shingeki No Kyojin in Spanish?



Where to see Shingeki no Kyojin in Spanish?

Although, if before the expected end of this saga, you prefer to relive Attack on Titans (Shingeki no Kyojin) in Latin Spanish, you can do so through Funimation Latin America. Thanks to Aniplex, the official dubbing of this series is available for people with a premium account. According to their fans, this has been one of the best projects this company has ever had..

In fact, the last chapters of Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) that have been aired, did so under the mode of simuldubIn other words, its version dubbed into Latin Spanish and its version with subtitles are broadcast almost at the same time. This same modality could be maintained in the second half that is about to start in January 2022.

In Spain, you can read the Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) manga that is distributed by Norma Editorial; in Latin America by the Panini publishing house, and in Argentina by the Ovni Press publishing house. In addition, the Spanish version of Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin) is available at Crunchyroll, although not with dubbing as it is in Funimation.

Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) is one of the most memorable sagas in the manga, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if its protagonists and antagonists made it to future illustrations. Although, we will have to wait a little longer to see them..

<br>

Know more: Conservative politician uses Shingeki No Kyojin (Attack on Titan) to promote his racist attack

