With the aim of honoring, recognizing and praising the work carried out by the police officers of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC), the Attorney General’s Office (FGJ), as well as the personnel of the Heroic Fire Department, all of the Mexico City, at the Monument to the Revolution, this Sunday the “Police Day Parade“.

During the ceremony, the Secretary of Citizen Security, licensed Omar Garcia Harfuch, stressed that this event seeks to recognize the men and women who share with passion and pride their commitment to serve the citizenry, avoiding the commission of crimes, carrying out important arrests and saving lives and added that by being published in the Official Gazette of the city, this Police Day It will be part of the history of all the elements and their families; “there are hundreds of stories of sacrifice, of dedication, of women and men who have even risked their lives to help others“, He stressed.

Likewise, he recognized the courage of the policemen who lost their lives in the line of duty, whom he pointed out that they will be remembered with deep respect, appreciation and recognition, “You should be proud because today you are part of this historical moment, you belong to the best Police in Mexico and each of your acts influences the perception that citizens have of our institution”, And urged the staff to carry out their tasks with professionalism and honesty.

Meanwhile, the First Police, Eber Usiel Cadena Hernandez, who was recognized as Police of the Year, thanked the support of his family and the authorities and said that “We policemen are citizens and we live the satisfactions, the challenges, the difficulties that the world is going through, that is why we fully understand that peace and security is one of the main levers for the development that we all long for.“

At the time, the head of government, doctor Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, thanked the work and performance of the police and firefighters at the service of citizens, “I am very proud of the work of the Mexico City police, every day they make a great effort to protect and put their lives to safeguard the lives of others”, He emphasized.

He also highlighted the decrease, in three years, of more than 40% in high-impact crimes thanks to the daily and coordinated work of the security and justice forces in the city; acknowledged that “This is thanks to the work that each of you, men and women, who with dedication, with courage, perform for the inhabitants of Mexico City”.

After the formal act, the First Police Fernando Franco Manzano placeholder image made the request for permission to start the parade and with the war band in the background, prior to the start, the 1,600 SSC troop policemen, the 174 elements, station chiefs and deputy directors of the Heroic Fire Department; as well as the 70 members of the Special Reaction and Intervention Group “GERI”, of the Investigative Police of the FGJ, with emotion and claw, carried out the Arenga called “Glory, glory to the commandos“.

The parade consisted of five flags, 21 pennants, 20 scripts, a commissioner, 20 chiefs, 60 officers, 1,600 troop elements, 48 ​​horses, four canine pairs, 10 vehicles, nine Condor helicopters and 13 motor patrols that departed from the Monument to the Revolution in the direction of the Hemiciclo a Juárez.

During the whole journey, little more than 15 thousand people They enjoyed the passage of each contingent, and with cheers, shouts, chants, congratulations and much emotion, especially from the girls and boys, they wrapped up the policemen who with firmness, claw and dedication, marched proud of wearing the uniform that distinguishes them as Police of Mexico City.

DZ