LaSalud.mx.- With the aim of promoting and contributing to the development of research in our country, as well as recognizing and stimulating the work and talent of the scientific community, the National Chamber of the Pharmaceutical Industry (Canifarma), delivered on Thursday the Canifarma Award 2021 edition.

During the award ceremony the doctor Miguel Gerardo Lombera González, President of Canifarma, assured that this award “seeks to develop and promote scientific research to prevent, preserve and restore the health of the Mexican population, it is also a sign of commitment to the relevant social role that the industry has.“

The jury was made up of the doctor Jaime Martuscelli Quintana, from the National Autonomous University of Mexico; the engineer Jose Manuel Cardenas Gutierrez, from the National Academy of Pharmaceutical Sciences; the doctor José Halabe Cherem, from the National Academy of Medicine; and the doctor Miguel Gerardo Lombera González, of the Canifarma. They rigorously reviewed and evaluated each investigation.

The call included three categories:

In Basic Research, the doctor obtained first place Manuel Othoniel López Torres, the second the doctor Norma Araceli Bobadilla Sandoval and the third the doctor Ana Brígida Clorinda Arias Álvarez.

In Technological Research, the first winners were Dr. Luis Eduardo Serrano Blackberry, second the doctor Luis Alfonso Vaca Dominguez and in third the doctor Alfredo Hidalgo Miranda.

The category of Clinical research it was declared deserted by unanimous decision.

On behalf of the qualifying jury, the teacher Edilberto Pérez Montoya, of the National Academy of Pharmaceutical Sciences (ANFC), He mentioned that this recognition is unique in its field, since it is open-ended and, for the selection of the winners, “The participating projects were reviewed and analyzed in a transparent way by a jury represented by the suitable personnel with a technical scientific criterion of evaluator. “

He stressed that “The allocation of a higher percentage of public spending allows creating effective strategies that promote an interest for private sector investment in research, technology and innovation, which generates progress in the country, in addition to reducing social gaps.“

2019 marked 45 years of uninterrupted performance of the Award, which was suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In this edition, 52 works were registered.

RGP