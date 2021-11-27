To metamorphose! The Power Rangers come to Netflix

Confirmed the return of Power Rangers on Netflix

The purchase of Entertainment One (eOne) was just the beginning. Hasbro’s next step was to find a director for the television division. And that’s how they were made with Michael Lombardo, which until then was working on HBO. Since June of last year, Lombardo has worked to develop audiovisual projects for some of Hasbro’s most famous and iconic products. In an interview he has given to the Deadline medium, the director has mentioned some of the projects they have in hand, such as a series based on the game Dungeons and Dragons, another television series about the game Risk, which is in pre-production and features the creator of House of Cards and another series about Magic: The Gathering among many other mentions. But without a doubt, the most popular was a mention of power Rangers. Lombardo did not want to give many explanations, despite the fact that the interviewer showed great interest in getting as much information as possible from him.

And so it has been confirmed this week by the producer Jonathan Entwistle on his Twitter account. Hasbro and eOne have teamed up with him to create a new universe of connected movies and series exclusively for Netflix. The idea is to create a complex and interconnected universe that allows creating new movies, series and shows entertainment for children. Both Entwistle and Lombardo are really excited to be working side-by-side with Netflix, and they promise to release new news as soon as they can.