As part of a plan not to raise the costs of the Ecobici system, the Ministry of Mobility has opened the door for advertising.

Some 15 companies are reportedly participating to win the concession that would grant them around 510 advertising spaces.

In addition, for 2023 an expansion of the Ecobici system is contemplated, from 480 cycle stations to 687, as well as 9,308 bicycles.

In order not to increase the costs in the rates of the Ecobici, the Ministry of Mobility will allow spaces for advertising in the bicycle stations.

Since 2010, the year in which Ecobici was inaugurated in Mexico City, any type of advertising had never been allowed, since the government of the capital was the one who assigned the resources to the Clear Channel company, in charge of the operation and maintenance of the public bicycle system.

Now, the proposal is that, in order that rates and operating costs do not increase, a new tender will be awarded, which is ongoing, so that the winning concessionaire can generate profits from advertising space in cycle stations.

According to what El Sol de México has reported, around 15 companies participate in said tender, of which the winner will be able to exploit 510 advertising spaces, which will be distributed as follows: 360 in bike stations and 150 more to be placed in different parts of the city, which have yet to be defined.

It should be noted that, as has been published in said medium, the advertising of brands of tobacco, alcohol, soft drinks, weapons, fuel, pornography, political parties, unions, betting and gambling, among others, is prohibited.

In this way, whoever wins the concession will be able to place their logo on both sides of the central frame of the painting; as well as on both sides of the rear fender and, in addition, on the front of the basket.

For its part, according to what has been detailed regarding the Ecobici logo, this “will be the main image of the system that must always be positioned and aligned on the left side. And it must have a dimension greater than that of the name or logo of the sponsor ”.

As we have already mentioned, so far some 15 companies are participating to obtain the concession, among which are: Outdoor México Servicios Publicitarios S de RL de CV, current operator of Ecobici; BKT Bicip República SA de CV, which was commissioned to design the public bike system in Guadalajara; M1 Transportes Sustentáveis ​​LTDA, which currently has the public bike concession in Buenos Aires. Among others more.

In a city like the Mexican capital, where mobility is one of the main tasks to attend to, the Ecobici system has served as an alternative way of getting around from different points.

As of today, according to official figures, there are 355 thousand registered users and in a single day more than 17 thousand trips are carried out, which means that in 11 years, the ecobike has been a great support for citizens.

Now, in addition to the inclusion of advertising, the expansion of public bicycles is contemplated, going from 480 cycle stations to 687 and the goal for 2023 is to reach 9,308 bicycles.

