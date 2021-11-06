The gray has conquered autumn. First he has dressed the street with looks easy to copy and then the big brands of the low cost like Zara they have surrendered to this color in their new collections. In its favor it has the versatility, suitable for any day and situation, as well as how easy it is to combine. But against it it has a possible sad and dull appearance. There is an alternative to get it right: to gray looks, colorful accessories.

Hints of burgundy wine

This timeless color greatly enriches gray, giving it more sophistication and warmth and getting the looks are more elaborate. Ideal for those who prefer to maintain elegance without risking and want to make a difference.

Burgundy plush bag from Bershka, 17.99 euros.





Gazelle burgundy sneakers from Adidas, 95 euros.





Gazelle burgundy trainers

Gold or silver to illuminate

If you want to go from look to lookazo, adding a brushstroke of metallic to your gray look will make you shine with much more intensity. At the blow of accessories like these or jewelry, because both shades are trend.

H&M mobile shoulder bag, 19.99 euros.





Gloria Ortiz gold leather flat shoes, 99.99 euros.





Gloria Ortiz gold leather flat shoes

Hints of blue

Gray and blue are a very difficult combo to improve. Both are ideal cold shades in winter, but together they create styles with more depth and a touch of sweetness. They serve all shades of blue, but our favorites are the lightest.

Blue wide-brim fedora hat at Asos, 24.99 euros.





Blue wide brim fedora hat

Guess deep blue shoulder bag, 106.25 euros.





Guess Cordelia Hobo Ocean

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Imaxtree, Bershka, Adidas, H&M, El Corte Inglés, Asos, Amazon Fashion.