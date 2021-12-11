To fight! Spidey vs Doctor Octopus in new clip of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Did you ask for more details on the fight between Spider-Man and Doctor Octopus? Here we present one more fragment of this combat that will arrive in Spider-Man: No Way Home
If there is something that the two trailers of Spider-Man: No Way Home have told us, it is adrenaline and action, and for example there is a fragment of the long-awaited fight between Spidey and Doctor Octopus.
Another video of #SpiderManNoWayHome. A fragment of the fight between #Spidey Y #DoctorOctopus In New Yorkpic.twitter.com/xjlhBxpgx4
In a new clip released by Sony Pictures, more details of the sequence starring Spider-Man and Doctor Octopus, who engage in combat on one of the New York roads, are given.
Some of the scenes of this battle can be seen in the trpailer, but the fragment that arrives thanks to social networks allows us to take a broader look at the problem that lies ahead for Peter Parker when Otto Octavius seeks to settle accounts of the past.
For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighbor hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero.
When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.
Now the wall-crawler will return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a feature film that includes the returns of Jaimie Foxx (Electro) Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Rhys Ifans (Lizard) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange )
Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Jon Favreau will also be back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accompanying Tom Holland as the interpreter of Peter Parker / Spider-Man.
Under the direction of Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 15, 2021 in theaters in Mexico.
